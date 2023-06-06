On the Counter; N/A Spritz Recipes
MILWAUKEE - Ryan Castelaz, owner of The Counter: Day Bar, joins us with two simple, zero-proof spritz recipes.
N/A Spritz
2 ounces Lyre's Italian Orange or Free Spirits The Spirit of Milano
4 ounces Lyre's Classico N/A Champagne
Serve in a large wine glass with ice and elaborate garnish, or simply in a champagne flute with an orange twist
N/A Strawberry Rhubarb Spritz
.75 ounce Lyre's Italian Orange or Free Spirits The Spirit of Milano
.5 ounce Strawberry Rhubarb Syrup
.25 ounce Lemon Juice
1 dropper Bittercube Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters
4 ounces Lyre's Classico
Serve in a champagne flute with a lemon twist
Strawberry Rhubarb Syrup
500 grams Granulated Sugar
350 grams Fresh Strawberry
150 grams Fresh Rhubarb
10 grams Diaspora Aranya Black Pepper
5 grams Diaspora Nandini Coriander
Place all the ingredients in a heavy-duty Ziploc bag, then massage them thoroughly to incorporate and wet the sugar before rolling the bag onto itself to remove all air. Seal the bag, and place it in a water bath at 150F for 4 hours. After 4 hours have elapsed, re-incorporate any undissolved sugar, then strain the syrup through a chinois and reserve in the fridge for up to 14 days.