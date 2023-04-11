Expand / Collapse search

On the Counter; N/A Margarita

By Fox6 Digital News Team
Published 
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Ryan Castelaz, owner of The Counter: Day Bar shows us how to make a zero-proof margarita.

Ingredients
2.5 ounces Ritual Tequila
1 ounce Lime Juice
.75 ounce Dhos Orange Liqueur
.5 ounce Agave Syrup
6 dashes Orange Bitters
Orange Peel
Pinch of Fennel Salt

Instructions
Combine all ingredients in the bottom half of a shaker tin, including the salt and orange peel, then fill to the brim with ice. 
Hard shake the cocktail for 12 seconds, then strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. 
Garnish with a lime wheel.

On the Counter; N/A Margarita

Ryan Castelaz, owner of The Counter: Day Bar shows us how to make a zero-proof margarita.