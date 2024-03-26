On the counter; N/A Gin and Tonic
MILWAUKEE - Ryan Castelaz, creative director for Agency shares a drink off the new [Un]usuals section of their menu.
1.5 ounces infused Free Spirit Gin
.25 ounce Rich Simple Syrup
.5 ounce Lime Juice
1 dropper Saline Solution
Top with Fever Tree Elderflower Tonic
- Combine the first four ingredients in the base of a Collins glass. Fill the glass with ice, then top with Elderflower Tonic and stir.
Infused Free Spirits Gin
1 bottle Free Spirits Gin
15 grams Rishi Pu'er Ginger Tea
15 grams Harney and Sons Blueberry Green Tea
- Infuse spirit for 30 minutes, then strain and reserve.
Rich Simple Syrup
2 parts Granulated Sugar
1 part Water
- Incorporate and reserve.