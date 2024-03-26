On the counter; N/A Gin and Tonic

Expand / Collapse search

Published  March 26, 2024 11:41am CDT
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Ryan Castelaz, creative director for Agency shares a drink off the new [Un]usuals section of their menu. 

Ryan Castelaz, creative director for Agency shares a drink off the new [Un]usuals section of their menu.

N/A Gin & Tonic 

1.5 ounces infused Free Spirit Gin

.25 ounce Rich Simple Syrup

.5 ounce Lime Juice

1 dropper Saline Solution

Top with Fever Tree Elderflower Tonic

- Combine the first four ingredients in the base of a Collins glass. Fill the glass with ice, then top with Elderflower Tonic and stir. 

Infused Free Spirits Gin

1 bottle Free Spirits Gin

15 grams Rishi Pu'er Ginger Tea

15 grams Harney and Sons Blueberry Green Tea

- Infuse spirit for 30 minutes, then strain and reserve. 

Rich Simple Syrup

2 parts Granulated Sugar

1 part Water

- Incorporate and reserve.