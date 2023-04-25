On the Counter; N/A Espresso Martini

Ryan Castelaz, owner of The Counter: Day Bar shows us how to mix up an N/A espresso martini.



N/A Espresso Martini

1.5 ounces Lyre’s Coffee Originale

1.5 ounces Ultrasonic Coffee

.5 ounce Lyre’s Cane Spirit

.25 ounce Vanilla Syrup



Combine all ingredients in the small half of a shaker tin.

Dry shake for 15–20 seconds to aerate the mixture, then fill the small half of the shaker with ice, seal, and hard shake for 12 seconds.

Double strain into a coupe or martini glass, and garnish any way you’d like.

Garnish with a simple expression of lemon, or anything from the traditional 3 coffee beans to shaved dark chocolate, truffles and Parmesan.



Espresso Martini

1.5 ounces Vodka

.75 ounce Coffee Liqueur (Kahlua or Mr. Black)

.75 ounce Espresso (or Ultrasonic Coffee)



Combine all ingredients in the small half of a shaker tin.

Dry shake for 15–20 seconds to aerate the mixture, then fill the small half of the shaker with ice, seal, and hard shake for 12 seconds.

Double strain into a coupe or martini glass, and garnish with 3 coffee beans.



