On the Counter; N/A Amaretto Sour
MILWAUKEE - Ryan Castelaz, owner of The Counter: Day Bar, shows us how to make a non-alcoholic version of an amaretto sour.
N/A Amaretto Sour
1.75 ounces Lyre’s American Malt
1 ounce Lyre’s Amaretti
.5 ounce Verjus Rouge
.5 ounce Banana Caramel (recipe available in The New Art of Coffee)
.5 ounce Lemon Juice
3 droppers DRAM Palo Santo Bitters
.5 dropper DRAM Black Bitters
2 dashes Bittercube Pufferfish Bitters
Garnish with a Lemon Twist + Brandied Cherry
Add all ingredients to the small half of a shaker. Seal and hard shake for 12 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice, and garnish w/ a lemon twist and a cocktail cherry.
Traditional Amaretto Sour
1.5 ounces Amaretto Liqueur
.75 ounce Bourbon
1 ounce Lemon Juice
1 teaspoon Rich Simple Syrup (2:1)
.5 ounce Egg White
Garnish w/ a Lemon Twist + Brandied Cherry
Add all ingredients to the small half of a shaker. Dry shake for 20-30 seconds to texture the egg white, then add ice and hard shake for 12 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice, and garnish with a lemon twist and a cocktail cherry.