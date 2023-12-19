On the Counter; N/A 'Wisc-old Fashion'

Expand / Collapse search

By Fox6 Digital News Team
MILWAUKEE - Ryan Castelaz, Creative Director for Equal Parts, shows us a riff on a classic Wisconsin cocktail. 

1.75 ounces Free Spirits Bourbon
1.25 ounces Free Spirits Vermouth Rosso
.25 ounce Pathfinder
3 droppers All The Bitters Aromatic
1 dash Agnostura Bitters
Muddled Orange Slice and Orange Peel

Add the orange slice and the Pathfinder to a rocks glass and middle until lightly pulverized. Add the remaining ingredients, stir, and ice down the glass. Finally, garnish with an expressed orange twist.
 

