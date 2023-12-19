On the Counter; N/A 'Wisc-old Fashion'
MILWAUKEE - Ryan Castelaz, Creative Director for Equal Parts, shows us a riff on a classic Wisconsin cocktail.
Wisc-old Fashion
1.75 ounces Free Spirits Bourbon
1.25 ounces Free Spirits Vermouth Rosso
.25 ounce Pathfinder
3 droppers All The Bitters Aromatic
1 dash Agnostura Bitters
Muddled Orange Slice and Orange Peel
Add the orange slice and the Pathfinder to a rocks glass and middle until lightly pulverized. Add the remaining ingredients, stir, and ice down the glass. Finally, garnish with an expressed orange twist.