On the Counter; N/A summer to fall
MILWAUKEE - Ryan Castelaz, Creative Director for Equal Parts, shows us how to make an N/A drink to carry you into fall.
Summer to Fall
2 ounces Ritual N/A Rum
.5 ounce Pineapple Syrup
.5 ounce Lime Juice
.25 ounce Metolius Chai Concentrate
1 Egg White
Combine all ingredients in a shaker and shake vigorously for 20-30 seconds without ice. Add ice, then hard shake for 12 seconds. Double strain into a coupe and garnish with a dehydrated lemon wheel and a dash of cinnamon.