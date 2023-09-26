On the Counter; N/A summer to fall

Ryan Castelaz, Creative Director for Equal Parts, shows us how to make an N/A drink to carry you into fall.



Summer to Fall

2 ounces Ritual N/A Rum

.5 ounce Pineapple Syrup

.5 ounce Lime Juice

.25 ounce Metolius Chai Concentrate

1 Egg White



Combine all ingredients in a shaker and shake vigorously for 20-30 seconds without ice. Add ice, then hard shake for 12 seconds. Double strain into a coupe and garnish with a dehydrated lemon wheel and a dash of cinnamon.

