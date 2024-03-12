On the Counter; N/A Moscow Mule
MILWAUKEE - Ryan Castelaz, Creative Director for Agency gives us a peek at their new menu category.
N/A Moscow Mule
2.5 ounces Ginger & Citrus infused Free Spirits Gin
1 ounce Filtered Water
.75 ounce Rich Ginger Pu’Erh Syrup
.5 ounce Lime Juice
5 drops Saline Solution
CO2
Combine all ingredients and chill in a Drinkmate Bottle until ice cold or add to a Perlini with ice and charge with CO2. Pour or strain into a low ball glass over ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Rich Ginger Pu’Erh Syrup
1 part Rishi Ginger Pu’Erh Tea
2 parts Turbinado Sugar
Whisk to fully incorporate, then reserve in the fridge for up to 4 weeks.