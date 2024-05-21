On the counter; N/A Mango Sticky Rice
MILWAUKEE - A popular Thai dish, in drink form! Agency creative director Ryan Castelaz shares a recipe for Mango Sticky Rice, developed by Agency's principal bartender, Alanna Szczech.
Mango Sticky Rice
3/4 ounce Free Spirits Spirit of Gin
3/4 ounce Beckett's N/A Coconut Rum
1 3/4 ounce coconut rice milk
1/4 ounce lemon-lime Juice
Black Sesame Seeds
Mango granita
Instructions: Combine the ingredients in the small half of a shaker tin, fill with ice, and hard shake for 12 seconds. Double strain into a small ceramic vessel, garnish with black sesame seeds, and serve with a side of mango granita or sorbet.
Coconut Rice Milk
100 grams Full Fat Coconut Milk
50 grams Sticky Rice
Instructions: Combine the ingredients in an immersion blender for 1 minute. Strain through a fine mesh strainer, and add 3/4 ounce of sweetened condensed milk for every 1 ounce of coconut rice milk. Stir to combine and reserve.