On the counter; N/A Mango Sticky Rice

Updated  May 21, 2024 1:41pm CDT
MILWAUKEE - A popular Thai dish, in drink form! Agency creative director Ryan Castelaz shares a recipe for Mango Sticky Rice, developed by Agency's principal bartender, Alanna Szczech. 

Mango Sticky Rice

3/4 ounce Free Spirits Spirit of Gin

3/4 ounce Beckett's N/A Coconut Rum

1 3/4 ounce coconut rice milk

1/4 ounce lemon-lime Juice

Black Sesame Seeds

Mango granita 

Instructions: Combine the ingredients in the small half of a shaker tin, fill with ice, and hard shake for 12 seconds. Double strain into a small ceramic vessel, garnish with black sesame seeds, and serve with a side of mango granita or sorbet.

Coconut Rice Milk

100 grams Full Fat Coconut Milk

50 grams Sticky Rice

Instructions: Combine the ingredients in an immersion blender for 1 minute. Strain through a fine mesh strainer, and add 3/4 ounce of sweetened condensed milk for every 1 ounce of coconut rice milk. Stir to combine and reserve. 