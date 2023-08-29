On the Counter; N/A Madame Grey
MILWAUKEE - Ryan Castelaz, Creative Director for Equal Parts, shows us how to make an N/A Madame Grey.
N/A Madame Grey
1.75 ounces Free Spirits The Spirit of Gin
.25 ounces Aplos Calme
.5 ounce 2:1 Earl Grey Syrup
.5 ounce Lemon Juice
1 Egg White
6 drops All the Bitters New Orleans Bitters
Lavender and Lemon Garnish
Combine the first 4 ingredients in the small half a shaker tin, then fill the tin to the top with ice. Hard shake for 16 seconds, then strain off ice and back into the shaker tin, discarding the ice. Add the egg white and dry shake for 14 seconds. Roll into a coupe, and garnish with a lavender stalk wrapped in a lemon twist. Finish with a 6 drop triangle of ATB New Orleans bitters, then serve.