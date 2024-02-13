On the Counter; N/A Elote Margarita
MILWAUKEE - Combining a classic street food, with a classic drink. Ryan Castelaz, creative director for Agency, shows us how to make an N/A elote margarita.
Non-Alcoholic Elote Margarita
2 ounces Ritual Tequila
1 ounce Lime Juice
1/2 ounce Dhos Orange Liqueur
1/2 ounce Sous Vide Buttered Corn Syrup
3 stems Cilantro
1 slice Fresno Chile
1 pinch Sea Salt
Dehydrated Candied Sweet Corn & Sal de Gusano Seasoning Salt
Muddle the cilantro and chili slice into the Ritual Tequila in the small half of a shaker, then add the rest of the ingredients and top with ice to fill.
Hard shake for 12 seconds, then strain the cocktail off the ice.
Prepare an old-fashioned glass with a rim of the Seasoning Salt, then add fresh ice to fill, and roll the strained cocktail into the glass.
Garnish with a small handful of fresh cilantro and serve.