On the Counter; N/A Elote Margarita

Combining a classic street food, with a classic drink. Ryan Castelaz, creative director for Agency, shows us how to make an N/A elote margarita.



Non-Alcoholic Elote Margarita

2 ounces Ritual Tequila

1 ounce Lime Juice

1/2 ounce Dhos Orange Liqueur

1/2 ounce Sous Vide Buttered Corn Syrup

3 stems Cilantro

1 slice Fresno Chile

1 pinch Sea Salt

Dehydrated Candied Sweet Corn & Sal de Gusano Seasoning Salt

Muddle the cilantro and chili slice into the Ritual Tequila in the small half of a shaker, then add the rest of the ingredients and top with ice to fill.

Hard shake for 12 seconds, then strain the cocktail off the ice.

Prepare an old-fashioned glass with a rim of the Seasoning Salt, then add fresh ice to fill, and roll the strained cocktail into the glass.

Garnish with a small handful of fresh cilantro and serve.

