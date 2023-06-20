Ryan Castelaz, owner of The Counter: Day Bar, shows us how to make an N/A bees knees.

N/A Bees Knees

Bees Knees

2 ounces Free Spirits Spirit of Gin

.5 ounce Saffron Honey Syrup

.25 ounce Shirakiku Yuzu Extract

1 dash Acid Phosphate

1 dropper Bees Knees Botanical Blend

bee pollen

-Using the center cut of a lemon half, gently press the pulp end of the lemon slice in a clean line down the right side of the bowl of a nick and nora

-Over a sink or similar basin, sprinkle bee pollen onto the glass, with the right side up so the bee pollen sticks to where the lemon juice made contact, then set aside

-Combine all ingredients in a stirring pitcher, fill with ice, and stir for 15 seconds

-Use a hawthorne strainer to strain the cocktail into the prepared glass and serve



