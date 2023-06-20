On the Counter; N/A Bees Knees
MILWAUKEE - Ryan Castelaz, owner of The Counter: Day Bar, shows us how to make an N/A bees knees.
N/A Bees Knees
Bees Knees
2 ounces Free Spirits Spirit of Gin
.5 ounce Saffron Honey Syrup
.25 ounce Shirakiku Yuzu Extract
1 dash Acid Phosphate
1 dropper Bees Knees Botanical Blend
bee pollen
-Using the center cut of a lemon half, gently press the pulp end of the lemon slice in a clean line down the right side of the bowl of a nick and nora
-Over a sink or similar basin, sprinkle bee pollen onto the glass, with the right side up so the bee pollen sticks to where the lemon juice made contact, then set aside
-Combine all ingredients in a stirring pitcher, fill with ice, and stir for 15 seconds
-Use a hawthorne strainer to strain the cocktail into the prepared glass and serve