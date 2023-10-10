On the Counter; Far From the Tree

Get into the spirit of fall, without using any spirits! Ryan Castelaz, Creative Director for Equal Parts, shows us how to make a N/A cocktail perfect for apple season.



Far From the Tree

1.5 ounces Free Spirits Spirit of Bourbon

5 ounces Apple Cider

.75 ounces Metolius Chai Concentrate

.25 ounce Maple Syrup

1 dash Bittercube Discourse Bitters

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, hard shake for 12 seconds, roll into a highball glass, serve with a straw.

