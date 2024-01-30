On the Counter; Aviation

Expand / Collapse search

MILWAUKEE - We're nearly through Dry January! Whether you're still going strong or if you've decided to partake, we have a delicious cocktail for you.

Ryan Castelaz, Creative Director for Agency, shows us two versions of an Aviation.

N/Aviation
3 ounces N/Aviation Batch
.5 ounce Lemon Juice

Combine ingredients in the small tin of a shaker, then fill with ice and shake for 12 seconds. Strain into a coupe and garnish with an Amarena Cherry.

N/Aviation Batch
[makes 16 cocktails]

1 bottle (25 ounces) Free Spirits Gin
6.5 ounces Choward’s Violet Mint Syrup 
5.5 ounces 1883 Violet Syrup 
7 ounces Martini & Rossi Floreale
2 ounces Amarena Cherry Syrup
16 droppers Dram Lavender Lemon Balm Bitters 
35 drops Rose Water
 

