On the Counter; Aviation
MILWAUKEE - We're nearly through Dry January! Whether you're still going strong or if you've decided to partake, we have a delicious cocktail for you.
Ryan Castelaz, Creative Director for Agency, shows us two versions of an Aviation.
N/Aviation
3 ounces N/Aviation Batch
.5 ounce Lemon Juice
Combine ingredients in the small tin of a shaker, then fill with ice and shake for 12 seconds. Strain into a coupe and garnish with an Amarena Cherry.
N/Aviation Batch
[makes 16 cocktails]
1 bottle (25 ounces) Free Spirits Gin
6.5 ounces Choward’s Violet Mint Syrup
5.5 ounces 1883 Violet Syrup
7 ounces Martini & Rossi Floreale
2 ounces Amarena Cherry Syrup
16 droppers Dram Lavender Lemon Balm Bitters
35 drops Rose Water