Old Wisconsin: 75 years of sausage making

Old Wisconsin is celebrating a milestone: 75 years of sausage making. From humble beginnings as a local sausage manufacturer to now an industry leader with a portfolio of meat snacks, the legacy Old Wisconsin created in Sheboygan far extends the Midwest. Its products like signature summer sausage and sausage snack bites are staples in homes across the country – and set the bar for great tasting sausage.



RECIPES:

The Perfect Bloody Mary

Want to make the perfect Bloody Mary? Skip the big production and garnish it with Old Wisconsin! The combination of savory and spicy will have you and your guests craving this elixir morning, noon or night.

INGREDIENTS:

2 pint glasses

Ice (enough to fill 3/4 of the glass)

1 part your favorite vodka

4 parts Bloody Mary Mix

Old Wisconsin Beef Snack Stick or Snack Bites garnish

DIRECTIONS:

Pour ice, vodka and Bloody Mary Mix into a pint glass, in that order.

Mix the contents of the pint glass by pouring them into a second pint glass.

Garnish with an Old Wisconsin Beef Snack Stick or a handful of Beef Snack Bites placed on a skewer.

NOTES:

When it comes to garnishing your cocktail, we prefer to use fresh ingredients from the fridge – no chicken wings, soggy, neon-green pickles or deep-fried cheese curds. Here are a few suggestions: Cherry tomatoes Celery stalk Fresh cheese (we recommend mozzarella balls) A nice, crisp pickle spear

Cherry tomatoes

Celery stalk

Fresh cheese (we recommend mozzarella balls)

A nice, crisp pickle spear

Turkey Bite Tacos

Ready for a Sheboygan fiesta? Turkey Bite Tacos put a delicious Northwoods spin on a south-of-the-border treat.

INGREDIENTS:

2 pkg (4 oz each) Old Wisconsin Turkey Snack Bites

3 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp grainy mustard

1 tsp honey

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

3 cups packed thinly sliced purple cabbage

1 cup grated carrots

2 green onions, thinly sliced

2 tbsp finely chopped fresh cilantro

8 corn tortillas (7 inch), warmed

1/2 cup prepared tomato salsa

DIRECTIONS:

In large bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, lime juice, mustard, honey, salt and pepper. Add cabbage, carrots, green onions and cilantro; toss until well coated. Let stand for 10 minutes.

Assemble coleslaw with Old Wisconsin Snack Bites in tortillas. Serve with salsa.

NOTES:

Substitute guacamole for salsa if desired.

Prep Time: 20 Minutes

Total Time: 20 Minutes

Makes: 4 servings



Spicy Snack Mix

Looking to spice up your snack routine? Give Spicy Snack Mix a try. It’s the treat with some heat that can’t be beat!

INGREDIENTS:

4 oz Old Wisconsin Snack Sticks - sliced

8 oz Rice Chex cereal

4 oz pecans

4 oz walnuts

4 oz pistachios

4 oz milk chocolate chips

2 oz maple syrup

1 tbl mesquite seasoning

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

In a hot skillet, sauté Old Wisconsin Snack Sticks until fat renders out.

In a bowl, add pecans, walnuts, pistachios and Snack Sticks. Add maple syrup and mesquite seasoning, and mix well.

Pour mixture onto a greased cookie sheet and place in oven, stirring every five minutes. Roast mixture for fifteen minutes, or until nuts have browned and release a nutty aroma.

Remove from oven and cool to room temperature.

When completely cooled, add Rice Chex cereal and chocolate chips, and mix well.

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Total Time: 25 Minutes

Makes: 20 servings of 1 oz.