No-Bake Dessert: Ice Box Cake

Jennifer Goldbeck from Delicately Delicious shows us how to make a no-bake dessert perfect for warm, summer days.



Ice Box Cake

Ingredients:

2 packages Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafers (9 oz), or the equivalent amount of thin, crispy cookie of your choice

2 cupcakes whipping cream

1/2 cup powdered sugar



Instructions:

1. Whip cream at high speed in a stand mixer or with a hand held mixer. When cream reaches soft peaks (when you lift a beater and flip upright the cream should hold together on the beater, but the peak will fall over). Add powdered sugar and vanilla and beat just to stiff peaks (the peak holds its shape).

2. Place cookies in a single layer in a 9" springform pan, to cover the bottom the best you can (there will be some holes).

3. Spread a thin layer of whipped cream over cookie layer, just covering.

4. Place another layer of cookies on top, and cover with cream. Repeat until all cookies are used. Wrap with plastics wrap and refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight. Place extra whipped cream in the fridge.

5. When ready to serve, run a knife around the edges of the pan to loosen. Remove sides. Cut and serve with reserved whipped cream.