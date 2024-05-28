National Burger Day: Georgie Porgie's burger contest winner revealed

More than 100 ideas were narrowed down to 5 finalists, and the results are in! Georgie Porgie's Treefort Restaurant co-owners Peter and Louie Liapis announce Buffalo Bestie is the winner of this year's burger contest.

Buffalo Bestie is a burger topped with a scoop of buffalo chicken dip, Georgie's homemade ranch, pepper jack cheese, pickles, and crispy French fried onions, served on a pretzel bun. It will be the featured burger for the month of June.