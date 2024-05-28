Expand / Collapse search

National Burger Day: Georgie Porgie's burger contest winner revealed

Published  May 28, 2024 12:26pm CDT
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - More than 100 ideas were narrowed down to 5 finalists, and the results are in! Georgie Porgie's Treefort Restaurant co-owners Peter and Louie Liapis announce Buffalo Bestie is the winner of this year's burger contest.  

National Burger Day: Georgie Porgie's burger contest winner revealed

Georgie Porgie's announces the winner of its annual burger contest.

Buffalo Bestie is a burger topped with a scoop of buffalo chicken dip, Georgie's homemade ranch, pepper jack cheese, pickles, and crispy French fried onions, served on a pretzel bun. It will be the featured burger for the month of June. 