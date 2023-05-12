Mother's Day sparkling cocktails
MILWAUKEE - Staying in for Mother's Day? Treat her to one of these delicious sparkling cocktails from author and cocktail historian Jeanette Hurt!
Cran-mosa
3 oz. sparkling wine
2 oz. cranberry juice
1 oz. Good Land cranberry liqueur
Pour everything into a champagne flute. Garnish with lemon or lime zest.
Old Fashioned Sparkler
4 to 5 oz. sparkling wine
1/2 oz. Good Land cherry liqueur
1/2 oz. Good Land orange liqueur
Sugar cube
2 to 3 dashes Angostura bitters
Place the sugar cube on the bottom of a champagne flute, douse with 2 to 3 dashes bitters, pour in liqueurs, top with sparkling wine.
Kir Royale
4 oz. sparkling wine
1 oz. liqueur
Zest or fruit
Pour the liqueur in the bottom of a champagne flute, top with sparkling wine. Garnish with fruit or curl of zest.