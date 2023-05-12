Mother's Day sparkling cocktails

Staying in for Mother's Day? Treat her to one of these delicious sparkling cocktails from author and cocktail historian Jeanette Hurt!



Cran-mosa

3 oz. sparkling wine

2 oz. cranberry juice

1 oz. Good Land cranberry liqueur



Pour everything into a champagne flute. Garnish with lemon or lime zest.

Old Fashioned Sparkler

4 to 5 oz. sparkling wine

1/2 oz. Good Land cherry liqueur

1/2 oz. Good Land orange liqueur

Sugar cube

2 to 3 dashes Angostura bitters



Place the sugar cube on the bottom of a champagne flute, douse with 2 to 3 dashes bitters, pour in liqueurs, top with sparkling wine.