Mixing up pumpkin spice cocktails

Author and cocktail historian Jeanette Hurt shows us how to make two pumpkin spice cocktails.



Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Sour

2 oz. bourbon

1 oz. rich aromatic syrup - pumpkin spice variation

3/4 oz. fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon pumpkin purée

3/4 oz. fresh egg white



Glass: coupe or martini

Garnish: 3 dashes of Angostura orange bitters on top and sprinkle of pumpkin spice blend on top



Place all ingredients into a shaker. Shake for 30 to 60 seconds. Add ice, shake for 30 seconds, then double-strain into chilled glass, add bitters and sprinkle of spice.



Note: You can rub a lemon wedge around the rim of the glass and then dip it into a mixture of sugar and pumpkin pie spice blend for a more dramatic presentation.



Rich Aromatic Syrup

1 cup hot water

2 cups turbinado sugar

3 cinnamon sticks

1/2 teaspoon whole cloves

1 inch of peeled, roughly chopped ginger root, 1/8 teaspoon grated fresh nutmeg



Mix together until sugar is dissolved. Let spices infuse for at least 20 minutes or up to 24 hours.



Instead of fresh spices, you can also use 1 teaspoon of ground pumpkin spice mix.



Pumpkin Spice Margarita

2 oz. tequila

1 oz. rich aromatic syrup - pumpkin spice variation

3/4 oz. fresh lime juice

1/4 orange liqueur

1 tablespoon pumpkin purée

3/4 oz. fresh egg white



Glass: coupe or martini or margarita

Garnish: 3 dashes of Angostura orange bitters on top and sprinkle of pumpkin spice blend on top



Place all ingredients into a shaker. Shake for 30 to 60 seconds. Add ice, shake for 30 seconds, then double-strain into chilled glass, add bitters and sprinkle of spice.



Note: You can rub a lime wedge around the rim of the glass and then dip it into a mixture of sugar, salt and pumpkin pie spice blend for a more dramatic presentation.