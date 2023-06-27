Milwaukee Yard Sports Complex

Expand / Collapse search

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Milwaukee Yard is a state-of-the-art athletic and family recreation center that features everything from pickleball to basketball. Brian Kramp is in Oak Creek checking out some of the athletic programs they have for members and guests.  

