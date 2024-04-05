Expand / Collapse search

Midwest Gaming Classic; a weekend full of nostalgia

Published  April 5, 2024 11:59am CDT
MILWAUKEE - The Midwest Gaming Classic returns to the Baird Center this weekend. With 250,000 square feet of gaming, it's the largest gaming show of the year. Brian Kramp is in downtown Milwaukee with a preview. 

Pinball machines and pop culture cars

