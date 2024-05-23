Memorial Day grilling
MILWAUKEE - Tony Impastato, meat and seafood specialist for Pick 'N Save and Metro Market, shares recommendations for grilling this Memorial Day.
Memorial Day Military Discount:
On Memorial Day, we remember the brave men and women who fought for our freedoms and made the ultimate sacrifice. In honor of those who served alongside them, we at Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market will be offering a 10% discount to Veterans, active military personnel and their dependents shopping in-store on Memorial Day, May 27, 2024. To redeem, shoppers must use their Fresh Perks card and present military ID or proof of service (Form DD214) at check-out.