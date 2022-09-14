MILWAUKEE - Fan-favorites return for another round in the latest season of ‘Cobra Kai.' Gino Salomone recently sat down with one actor new to the show, but not new to ‘The Karate Kid’ franchise.
Season 5 of ‘Cobra Kai’ is out now on Netflix.
Meet the new character joining 'Cobra Kai' season 5
Season 5 of ‘Cobra Kai’ is out now on Netflix.
Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the Hollywood headlines.
September is National College Savings Month and the best time to start saving for education expenses is right now.