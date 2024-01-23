Making vegan japchae with Hunger Task Force

Pasua Chang and Melanie Foland with Hunger Task Force show us how to make vegan japchae, a popular Korean noodle stir fry. All of the ingredients can be found on Hunger Task Force partner pantries' shelves!



Vegan Japchae

Ingredients:

1 package of sweet potato noodles (glass noodles)

2 teaspoons of sesame oil

1 tablespoon of vegetable oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 medium onion, thinly sliced into half-moons

6 shiitake mushrooms, thinly sliced into strips

½ red bell pepper, thinly sliced into strips

1 medium carrot, julienned

½ pound baby spinach, roughly chopped

2 stalks scallions, chopped

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

Japchae sauce:

3 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce

2 teaspoons sugar

1 tablespoon sesame oil

Directions:

Cook noodles according to package directions. Drain and rinse noodles under cold water. If the noodles are long, cut them into halves or thirds.

Drizzle two teaspoons of sesame oil over the noodles and toss. Set aside.

In a wok or deep skillet over high heat, add oil, garlic and onion. Cook for two minutes or until onions are translucent.

Add mushrooms, bell pepper and carrot and cook for 3-4 minutes until vegetables are tender but still have a soft crunch.

Add in the noodles and spinach. Toss well.

Stir in the Japchae sauce, making sure to coat the noodles and vegetables evenly.

Top with scallions and sesame seeds.



