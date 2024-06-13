Local students chosen to perform at International Thespian Festival
MILWAUKEE - The cast and crew of Wauwatosa West High School Theatre's production of ‘Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical' are heading to Bloomington, Indiana to perform at the International Thespian Festival. They are one of nine productions chosen from across the country! To raise money for their trip, they're staging encore performances June 19-22. The students who play Elsa, Anna, and Olaf join Real Milwaukee to talk about this exciting experience.
LINK: Get tickets to Wauwatosa West High School Theatre's production of Disney's "Frozen."