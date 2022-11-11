Expand / Collapse search

Jurrasic World Live Tour comes to Fiserv Forum

By
Published 
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - This weekend, Jurassic World comes to life in an action-packed live show at Fiserv Forum! Brian Kramp is in downtown Milwaukee seeing how the cast is creating an experience unlike any other in town. 
 

Brian Kramp is in downtown Milwaukee seeing how the cast is creating an experience unlike any other in town. 

Brian Kramp is in downtown Milwaukee seeing how the cast is creating an experience unlike any other in town. 