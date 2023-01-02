MILWAUKEE - If you’re hoping to increase your flexibility, muscle strength, endurance, and posture, the team at Barre Collective wants to help. Brian Kramp is checking out their new studio in Bay View where all fitness levels are welcome.
Increase your strength in unique ways at Barre Collective
Brian Kramp is in Bay View kicking off 2023 at Barre Collective with a few low-impact, high-intensity movements that are designed to strengthen the body in unique ways.
Increase your strength in unique ways at Barre Collective
If you’re hoping to increase your flexibility, muscle strength, endurance, and posture, the team at Barre Collective wants to help.