Hope Shining Blue; Sexual Assault Awareness Month
MILWAUKEE - April is sexual assault awareness month, and the Aurora Health Care Foundation is hosting Hope Shining Blue, an event honoring survivors of sexual and domestic violence that raises funds to support survivors in times of crisis. The event benefits Aurora Healing and Advocacy Services in the Milwaukee area and also benefits Abuse Response Programs across Wisconsin.
This year's Thrive Award Honoree Candace Sanchez and Sharain Anderson, Vice President of Well Community at Aurora Health Care, join us with more.