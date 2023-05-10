Expand / Collapse search

Home organization hacks for games & art supplies

MILWAUKEE - Whether you have a bookshelf full of board games or piles of art supplies, it can be a struggle to find a solution to keep things tidy.

Professional organizer Julia Hornung, owner of Move Over Mess Organizing is here to show us two of her favorite ways to contain clutter.

Featured Products:
Storage bags
Large storage bags
P-Touch Cube Pro
Brother label maker
Large Water Hyacinth bin
3 Tier Rolling Cart 
SmartStore Tall Insert 
Large Peg-Board attachment 
Tiny and X-Small Organizer Tray Multicolor package of 6 
Bello Pen Cup for Peg Board 
Connecting book bin 

