Healthy holiday baking swaps
MILWAUKEE - Baked goods are in high demand during the holiday season, and finding better-for-you treats without losing flavor can be difficult. Meghan Sedivy with Fresh Thyme Market shares some healthy baking swaps with her cocoa banana swirl bars!
Ingredients:
- Non-stick cooking spray
- 1 1/2 cups Fresh Thyme almond flour
- 1 tsp. Fresh Thyme baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. Fresh Thyme baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. Fresh Thyme fine sea salt
- 1/2 cup Fresh Thyme fresh-ground peanut butter
- 3 ripe bananas, peeled and mashed
- 2/3 cup Fresh Thyme maple syrup
- 2 Fresh Thyme large eggs
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup unsweetened baking cocoa
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350F. Spray 13x9x2-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Set aside. In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, beat peanut butter and bananas with an electric mixer on medium until combined. Add maple syrup, eggs, and vanilla; beat until incorporated.
- Gradually add flour mixture to banana mixture, beating on low until combined. Pour 2 cups of batter into prepared pan. To remaining batter, add cocoa; beat just until combined. Drop spoonfuls of chocolate batter in pan. Use a knife to gently cut through batters to swirl them together. (Do not overmix.)
- Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until wooden toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack.