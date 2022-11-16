Expand / Collapse search

Healthy holiday baking swaps

By Fox6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Baked goods are in high demand during the holiday season, and finding better-for-you treats without losing flavor can be difficult. Meghan Sedivy with Fresh Thyme Market shares some healthy baking swaps with her cocoa banana swirl bars!

 

Cocoa Banana Swirl Bars

Ingredients:

  • Non-stick cooking spray
  • 1 1/2 cups Fresh Thyme almond flour
  • 1 tsp. Fresh Thyme baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp. Fresh Thyme baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp. Fresh Thyme fine sea salt
  • 1/2 cup Fresh Thyme fresh-ground peanut butter
  • 3 ripe bananas, peeled and mashed
  • 2/3 cup Fresh Thyme maple syrup
  • 2 Fresh Thyme large eggs
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened baking cocoa

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 350F. Spray 13x9x2-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Set aside. In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
  • In a large mixing bowl, beat peanut butter and bananas with an electric mixer on medium until combined. Add maple syrup, eggs, and vanilla; beat until incorporated.
  • Gradually add flour mixture to banana mixture, beating on low until combined. Pour 2 cups of batter into prepared pan. To remaining batter, add cocoa; beat just until combined. Drop spoonfuls of chocolate batter in pan. Use a knife to gently cut through batters to swirl them together. (Do not overmix.)
  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until wooden toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack.