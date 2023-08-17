Healthy eating on a budget; Salmon salad with tahini dressing

Eating healthy doesn't have to break the bank! Erin Breggeman, Hunger Task Force's community dietitian, joins us with an inexpensive dish that's easy to make.



Salmon Salad with Tahini Dressing

Ingredients:

1/4 tsp each garlic powder, onion powder, and salt

1/2 tsp each dried dill and parsley

1/4 cup tahini or hummus

1/4 cup warm water

2 Tbsp lemon juice

6 oz of chopped greens of choice (spinach, kale, etc.)

1 15 oz can cannellini beans

1 6 oz can salmon

1 bell pepper

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese or cheese of choice

Serves 6



Make the dressing first by whisking together all the herbs and spices, including the salt, with the tahini, warm water, and lemon juice. Set aside.

Chop the greens to desired size, and place in a large bowl.

Dice the bell pepper and add to the greens.

Drain and rinse the cannellini beans, and drain the canned salmon. Add to both the bowl.

Add the crumbled feta to the salad mix.

If eating right away, add the dressing to the salad mix and toss until well incorporated.

If saving for later, wait to add the dressing until ready to serve.

Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

