Healthy back-to-school snacks

Sarah Rushford from Ebenezer Child Care Centers shares some easy, healthy snacks for school lunches.





No-Bake Peanut Butter Oatmeal Protein Balls

Ingredients:

2 cups rolled oats

1/4 cup your favorite protein powder

1/2 cup natural peanut butter/sun butter

1/3 cup honey

1 banana, mashed

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 tsp salt

Optional Mix-ins: Mini M&Ms, mini chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, dried cranberries, raisins, chopped nuts, flaxseeds, chia seeds, hemp hearts, unsweetened coconut, cinnamon

Instructions:

1. In a large mixing bowl combine oats, protein powder, peanut butter, honey, mashed banana, vanilla extract and salt.

2. Choose your mix-ins and fold them in.

3. Allow mixture to chill in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes.

4. Use a small cookie scoop to scoop out the mixture and roll in your hands to form a small ball.

5. Store in an air-tight container in the fridge for 4-5 days, or the freezer for 1-2 weeks.

Makes approximately 30 small protein balls.



Honey Roasted Chickpeas

Ingredients:

1 15 oz can of garbanzo beans drained and rinsed

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 tablespoon honey

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 F.

2. Place the beans between two paper towels and pat dry, loosening the outer skin of the beans.

3. Remove the outer skins of the beans and pat dry to remove any other excess liquid (removing the outer skin of the beans takes a few minutes, but it’s a great job for getting kids involved).

4. Whisk the cinnamon and oil in a bowl to combine, add the beans stirring to coat and place on a baking sheet.

5. Roast for 40 minutes.

6. Remove the beans from the oven, place in a bowl and toss with the honey.

7. Place the beans back into the oven and roast an additional 7 minutes.

8. Cool completely and serve.

9. Store in a covered container on your counter for up to 2 weeks



Ants on a Log

Ingredients:

1 celery stalk

2 tablespoons peanut butter

10 raisins – not a raisin fan – use almonds instead

Instructions:

1. Clean celery

2. Fill celery with peanut butter

3. Press raisins into peanut butter

Alternative ideas:

-Ants on a Sunny Spot – replace peanut butter with sun butter

-Snow on a Log – replace peanut butter with cream cheese

-Ants on the Beach – replace peanut butter with hummus

