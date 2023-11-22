Healthier holiday foods
MILWAUKEE - Food is one of the best parts about this time of year! Make your holidays a little healthier with these tips from Registered Dietitian Kate Peterson.
Healthy Recipe Swaps
Oil – Applesauce
Heavy cream – Half-and-half or 1% milk
Cream cheese – Greek yogurt
Sour cream – Greek yogurt
Butter – Mashed banana or pumpkin purée
Sugar – Cut back by ¼ or ⅓ cup
Other Tips
Aim for 5 fruits and veggies per day
Bring a healthy dish to pass at parties that you enjoy eating and fits your healthy holiday goals
Make movement part of each day
Enjoy everything in moderation
Greek Yogurt Spinach Dip
8 oz frozen spinach, defrosted and drained
2c full fat Greek yogurt
4 oz cream cheese, room temperature
8 oz can water chestnuts, drained
1 tsp kosher salt
½ tsp onion powder
½ tsp garlic powder
½ tsp dried parsley
Beet salad with orange yogurt dressing
INGREDIENTS
4 large beets, roasted or 2 cans of beets
2 Tbsp red wine vinegar
1 orange, zested, peeled, and segmented
¼ cup olive oil
¼ cup chopped parsley
1 cup plain Greek yogurt
2 Tbsp fresh orange juice
2 Tbsp honey
Flaky sea salt
Ground pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Toss beets with orange segments, olive oil, and parsley.
2. Whisk together vinegar, orange zest and juice, yogurt, and honey.
3. Spread yogurt dressing on a serving platter and top with beet mixture.
4. Sprinkle flaky sea salt and black pepper over top.
Kate’s go-to holiday recipe: Pomegranate dark chocolate bites
2 ½ cups pomegranate seeds
5.25 ounces (150 grams) high-quality dark chocolate
1 tablespoon sea salt
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Across 12 muffin cups, sprinkle a single layer of pomegranate seeds.
2. Melt the dark chocolate and add a scoop over top of the pomegranate seeds.
3. Add another layer of pomegranate seeds, then more chocolate, and then the last layer of pomegranate seeds.
4. Finish with a pinch of sea salt on each of the pomegranate chocolate bites.
5. Refrigerate for at least one hour before serving. After removing from the fridge, serve immediately. Store in fridge.