Healthier holiday foods

Food is one of the best parts about this time of year! Make your holidays a little healthier with these tips from Registered Dietitian Kate Peterson.









Healthy Recipe Swaps

Oil – Applesauce

Heavy cream – Half-and-half or 1% milk

Cream cheese – Greek yogurt

Sour cream – Greek yogurt

Butter – Mashed banana or pumpkin purée

Sugar – Cut back by ¼ or ⅓ cup



Other Tips

Aim for 5 fruits and veggies per day

Bring a healthy dish to pass at parties that you enjoy eating and fits your healthy holiday goals

Make movement part of each day

Enjoy everything in moderation



Greek Yogurt Spinach Dip

8 oz frozen spinach, defrosted and drained

2c full fat Greek yogurt

4 oz cream cheese, room temperature

8 oz can water chestnuts, drained

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp dried parsley



Beet salad with orange yogurt dressing

INGREDIENTS

4 large beets, roasted or 2 cans of beets

2 Tbsp red wine vinegar

1 orange, zested, peeled, and segmented

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup chopped parsley

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

2 Tbsp fresh orange juice

2 Tbsp honey

Flaky sea salt

Ground pepper