Expand / Collapse search

First Look: Whitney Houston biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

By
Published 
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - We're finally getting a first look at the new Whitney Houston biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody.' 

Gino Salomone joins Real Milwaukee with Hollywood headlines.
 

First Look: Whitney Houston biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Gino Salomone joins Real Milwaukee with Hollywood headlines.

Viral reactions to a Disney remake
article

Viral reactions to a Disney remake

A much-anticipated biography – and viral reactions to a Disney remake. Gino Salomone joined the WakeUp News team with all the stories making a buzz around Hollywood.

Cooking Mom: Tasty apple recipe for your next game day party
article

Cooking Mom: Tasty apple recipe for your next game day party

Fall is right around the corner – and that means apple season is upon us. Amy Hanten, The Cooking Mom, has a tasty apple recipe perfect for any tailgate or game day party.