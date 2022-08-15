MILWAUKEE - Four best friends are about to start middle school and realize their lives are about to change forever. On the last weekend of summer, they set out to make the most of it.
Gino sits down with the writer and director of the new movie, "Summering."
Gino at the Movies: "Summering"
Gino sits down with the writer and director of the new movie, "Summering."
Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
The Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex and Psychiatric Crisis Services in Wauwatosa will permanently close its doors Sept. 9 and transition services to a new Mental Health Emergency Center.