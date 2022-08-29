Expand / Collapse search

Gino at the Movies: 'Love in the Villa'

By
Published 
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - If you're looking for a new rom-com, look no further! Gino Salomone chats with the stars of ‘Love in the Villa,' a new movie coming to Netflix.

Gino at the Movies: 'Love in the Villa'

Gino Salomone chats with the stars of ‘Love in the Villa,' a new movie coming to Netflix.

MTV Music Video Awards offer tributes, surprises
article

MTV Music Video Awards offer tributes, surprises

The MTV Music Video Awards are back. The biggest names in music came together for some tributes and several surprises. Gino Salomone fills you in.

Back-to-school hair trends
article

Back-to-school hair trends

Stylists at Scottfree Salons show us the latest hair trends for kids.