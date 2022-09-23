MILWAUKEE - After a young girl is kidnapped, her mother teams up with a woman who lives next door to get her back. Their journey exposes dark secrets from their past.
Gino Salomone sat down with two of the stars in the new Netflix movie, ‘Lou.’
'Lou': Netflix's new thriller
Gino Salomone sat down with two of the stars in the new Netflix movie, ‘Lou.’
We just started fall, but now it's time to book that holiday travel. Personal finance expert Dan Roccato joined the WakeUp News team to help you save a few dollars.
The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced the creation of a new, additional area code to overlay the area in which the 608 area code is now in service.