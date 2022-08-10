MILWAUKEE - Gino Salomone talks with John Ridley about ‘Five Days at Memorial.’ The powerful limited series focuses on the impact of Hurricane Katrina at its aftermath on a local hospital. Find it on Apple TV+ on August 12.
Gino at the Movies: 'Five Days at Memorial'
Gino Salmone joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
