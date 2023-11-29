Gifts to make you a holiday hero
MILWAUKEE - With the holidays approaching, some can be harder to shop for than others. Parenting expert Carly Dorogi joins us with gifts that are sure to impress even the most discerning recipients on your list!
Featured Products:
Tonies (Use code MOMSDEAL20 on Tonies.com for 20% off purchases of $99 or more, including Starter Set bundles, through December 21)
UVCeed (Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off)
Lanolips
Moonlight Storybook Projector
Three Lollies (Use code 10LOLLIES on Amazon through 1/15 for 10% off)