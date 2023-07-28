Expand / Collapse search

German Fest; authentic food, culture and entertainment

By
Published 
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

German Fest; authentic food, culture and entertainment

Brian Kramp is at Henry Maier Festival Park getting a preview of the authentic food, culture, entertainment at this year's German Fest.

MILWAUKEE - German Fest is a Milwaukee tradition and one of the largest German festivals in North America. Brian Kramp is at Henry Maier Festival Park getting a preview of the authentic food, culture, entertainment at this year's German Fest.

German Fest is a Milwaukee tradition

Brian Kramp is at Henry Maier Festival Park getting a preview of the authentic food, culture, entertainment at this year's German Fest.