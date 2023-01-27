Expand / Collapse search

Gearing up for National Puzzle Day

By Fox6 News Digital Team
Published 
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Nothing beats the joy of completing a puzzle, plus they have learning benefits! National Puzzle Day is right around the corner and speech-language pathologist and toy expert Erika Cardamone shares some fun puzzles fo the whole family. 

Featured Puzzles:
Minecraft Biomes by Ravensburger
Wilma Whale stacking toy by Bababoo and friends
Puzzle & Play by MindWare’s Peaceable Kingdom
My First Big Floor Puzzle by The Learning Journey International
Wood Craft Puzzles by Trefl

Gearing up for National Puzzle Day

National Puzzle Day is January 29