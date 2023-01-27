Gearing up for National Puzzle Day
MILWAUKEE - Nothing beats the joy of completing a puzzle, plus they have learning benefits! National Puzzle Day is right around the corner and speech-language pathologist and toy expert Erika Cardamone shares some fun puzzles fo the whole family.
Featured Puzzles:
Minecraft Biomes by Ravensburger
Wilma Whale stacking toy by Bababoo and friends
Puzzle & Play by MindWare’s Peaceable Kingdom
My First Big Floor Puzzle by The Learning Journey International
Wood Craft Puzzles by Trefl