French 75; One cocktail, 3 ways
MILWAUKEE - Whether you're doing Dry January, Damp January or just regular January, we have a version of this well-known cocktail for you! Author and cocktail historian Jeanette Hurt shows us three versions of a French 75.
French 75
1 1/2 oz. gin (or nonalcoholic gin)
1/2 oz. fresh lemon juice
1/2 oz. simple syrup or flavored simple syrup
3 to 4 oz. sparkling wine, non-alcoholic wine or hard cider
In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, shake gin, lemon juice and simple syrup together. Strain into a glass, top with sparkling wine. Garnish with a twist of lemon. For upscale versions, add a touch of edible glitter.