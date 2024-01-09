French 75; One cocktail, 3 ways

Whether you're doing Dry January, Damp January or just regular January, we have a version of this well-known cocktail for you! Author and cocktail historian Jeanette Hurt shows us three versions of a French 75.



French 75

1 1/2 oz. gin (or nonalcoholic gin)

1/2 oz. fresh lemon juice

1/2 oz. simple syrup or flavored simple syrup

3 to 4 oz. sparkling wine, non-alcoholic wine or hard cider

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, shake gin, lemon juice and simple syrup together. Strain into a glass, top with sparkling wine. Garnish with a twist of lemon. For upscale versions, add a touch of edible glitter.

