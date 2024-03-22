MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Humane Society annually serves 40,000 animals and their families, and today you can help their cause. Brian Kramp is learning how every dollar donated today will make a huge impact on their ability to save animals who have special needs.
FOX6 and Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Telethon
Fox6 and the Wisconsin Humane Society are teaming up for the 2024 Pet Telethon. Brian Kramp is at their Milwaukee location with information on how you can donate and adopt some very special animals.
FOX6 and Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Telethon
Fox6 and the Wisconsin Humane Society are teaming up for the 2024 Pet Telethon. Brian Kramp is at their Milwaukee location with information on how you can donate and adopt some very special animals.