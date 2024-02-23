'Fin-tastic' Lenten Recipes

Whether you're incorporating more fish into your diet because of the Lenten season or just to switch it up in the kitchen, Meghan Sedivy, Fresh Thyme Market's Registered Dietitian, has some recipes for you!





Sea Toast

Ingredients:

4 slices Fresh Thyme Bakery seeded sourdough bread

2 ripe avocados, seeded and peeled

1 tbsp. Fresh lemon juice

½ tsp. Fresh Thyme fine sea salt

½ tsp. Freshly cracked black pepper

4 oz. sliced smoked salmon

1 tbsp. Chopped fresh dill

Instructions:

Toast bread in toaster In a small bowl, mash avocados, lemon juice, salt, and pepper with a fork Spread avocado mixture on toasts

Top with slices of smoked salmon and sprinkle with dill



Shrimp Egg Roll Bowl

Ingredients:

2 Fresh Thyme large eggs

1 tbsp. Sesame oil, divided

1 tsp. Grated fresh ginger

1 clove garlic, minced

1 (14 oz.) pkg. Coleslaw mix

3 green onions, chopped, plus more for garnish

2 tbsp, coconut aminos

12 oz. medium fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined

3 tbsp, sweet chili sauce

Instructions:

In a medium bowl, whisk eggs. In a large skillet, heat 1 tsp. sesame oil over medium heat. Add eggs; cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until set. Turn eggs over; cook for 1 minute more. Remove from skillet and cut into strips; set aside. Add 1 tsp. sesame oil to the same skillet and heat over medium-high heat. Add ginger, garlic, and coleslaw mix. Cook and stir for 3 minutes. Stir in reserved cooked eggs, green onions, and coconut aminos. Cook 2 minutes more or until vegetables are tender. Transfer to serving bowls. Meanwhile, add the remaining 1 tsp. sesame oil to the skillet over medium heat. Add shrimp; cook and stir for 2 to 3 minutes or until shrimp are opaque. Stir in chili sauce.

Top serving bowls of cabbage mixture with shrimp. Sprinkle with additional green onion, if desired



Antipasto Sheet-Pan Salmon

Ingredients:

1 lemon, cut into ⅛-inch slices

1 lb. grape tomatoes or multicolor cherry tomatoes

½ cup antipasto bar items, such as black and/or green pitted olives, artichoke hearts, peppers and mushrooms

2 ½ tbsp. Fresh Thyme extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 ½ lb. fresh coho salmon filet, about 1 inch thick

1 tsp. Chopped fresh oregano leaves

⅛ tsp. Coarse-ground black pepper

Toasted pine nuts, for garnish

Instructions: