'Fin-tastic' Lenten Recipes
MILWAUKEE - Whether you're incorporating more fish into your diet because of the Lenten season or just to switch it up in the kitchen, Meghan Sedivy, Fresh Thyme Market's Registered Dietitian, has some recipes for you!
Sea Toast
Ingredients:
- 4 slices Fresh Thyme Bakery seeded sourdough bread
- 2 ripe avocados, seeded and peeled
- 1 tbsp. Fresh lemon juice
- ½ tsp. Fresh Thyme fine sea salt
- ½ tsp. Freshly cracked black pepper
- 4 oz. sliced smoked salmon
- 1 tbsp. Chopped fresh dill
Instructions:
- Toast bread in toaster
- In a small bowl, mash avocados, lemon juice, salt, and pepper with a fork
- Spread avocado mixture on toasts
Top with slices of smoked salmon and sprinkle with dill
Shrimp Egg Roll Bowl
Ingredients:
- 2 Fresh Thyme large eggs
- 1 tbsp. Sesame oil, divided
- 1 tsp. Grated fresh ginger
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 (14 oz.) pkg. Coleslaw mix
- 3 green onions, chopped, plus more for garnish
- 2 tbsp, coconut aminos
- 12 oz. medium fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 3 tbsp, sweet chili sauce
Instructions:
- In a medium bowl, whisk eggs. In a large skillet, heat 1 tsp. sesame oil over medium heat. Add eggs; cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until set. Turn eggs over; cook for 1 minute more. Remove from skillet and cut into strips; set aside.
- Add 1 tsp. sesame oil to the same skillet and heat over medium-high heat. Add ginger, garlic, and coleslaw mix. Cook and stir for 3 minutes.
- Stir in reserved cooked eggs, green onions, and coconut aminos. Cook 2 minutes more or until vegetables are tender. Transfer to serving bowls.
- Meanwhile, add the remaining 1 tsp. sesame oil to the skillet over medium heat. Add shrimp; cook and stir for 2 to 3 minutes or until shrimp are opaque. Stir in chili sauce.
Top serving bowls of cabbage mixture with shrimp. Sprinkle with additional green onion, if desired
Antipasto Sheet-Pan Salmon
Ingredients:
- 1 lemon, cut into ⅛-inch slices
- 1 lb. grape tomatoes or multicolor cherry tomatoes
- ½ cup antipasto bar items, such as black and/or green pitted olives, artichoke hearts, peppers and mushrooms
- 2 ½ tbsp. Fresh Thyme extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 1 ½ lb. fresh coho salmon filet, about 1 inch thick
- 1 tsp. Chopped fresh oregano leaves
- ⅛ tsp. Coarse-ground black pepper
- Toasted pine nuts, for garnish
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a rimmed baking pan with parchment paper.
- If desired, cut some of the lemon slices, tomatoes, and antipasto in half; place in a large bowl. Drizzle with 2 Tbsp. olive oil; toss until coated. Set tomato mixture aside.
- Place salmon, skin side down, in center of prepared pan. Tuck under thin edges of salmon, if necessary. Brush salmon with remaining ½ Tbsp. oil; top with a few lemon slices and sprinkle with oregano and black pepper.
- Place tomato mixture around salmon in pan. Roast for 10 to 15 minutes or until salmon flakes easily with a fork and internal temperature reaches 145°F.
- Transfer salmon and tomato mixture to a platter. Garnish with pine nuts, if desired.