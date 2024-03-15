Festive St. Patrick's Day drinks

Author and cocktail historian Jeanette Hurt shares two festive drinks to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.





Cold Brew Irish Coffee

8 oz. cold brew coffee

1 oz. Tullamore D.E.W Honey Liqueur or other honey liqueur

1 oz. Tullamore D.E.W Irish whiskey or other Irish whiskey

1/2 oz. heavy cream

1/2 oz. honey syrup (equal parts honey and hot water)

Place all ingredients in a shaker without ice. Shake, then add ice, shake again, then strain into glass filled with ice.

Variation: Add 1/2 oz. Valentine Coffee liqueur to give it a twist.



Irish Whiskey Wisconsin Highball

1 1/2 oz. Tullamore D.E.W. or other Irish whiskey

1/2 oz. Goodland Door County Cherry liqueur

1/2 oz. Goodland Orange liqueur

Ginger Beer, preferably Top Note

In a glass filled with ice, stir together whiskey and liqueurs, then pour into a highball glass filled with ice, top with ginger beer and serve.

For St. Patrick's Day, add a pinch of edible green and gold glitter to make it festive.

