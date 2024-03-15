Festive St. Patrick's Day drinks
MILWAUKEE - Author and cocktail historian Jeanette Hurt shares two festive drinks to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Cold Brew Irish Coffee
8 oz. cold brew coffee
1 oz. Tullamore D.E.W Honey Liqueur or other honey liqueur
1 oz. Tullamore D.E.W Irish whiskey or other Irish whiskey
1/2 oz. heavy cream
1/2 oz. honey syrup (equal parts honey and hot water)
Place all ingredients in a shaker without ice. Shake, then add ice, shake again, then strain into glass filled with ice.
Variation: Add 1/2 oz. Valentine Coffee liqueur to give it a twist.
Irish Whiskey Wisconsin Highball
1 1/2 oz. Tullamore D.E.W. or other Irish whiskey
1/2 oz. Goodland Door County Cherry liqueur
1/2 oz. Goodland Orange liqueur
Ginger Beer, preferably Top Note
In a glass filled with ice, stir together whiskey and liqueurs, then pour into a highball glass filled with ice, top with ginger beer and serve.
For St. Patrick's Day, add a pinch of edible green and gold glitter to make it festive.