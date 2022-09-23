Expand / Collapse search

Festa Italiana returns at a new location

MILWAUKEE - Get ready for a weekend of Italian food, culture and fun as Festa Italiana returns in a new location at the Italian Community Center on September 24 & 25.

Brian Kramp has a preview of this year’s event that plans to have the intimacy and charm of a traditional ethnic street festival.

 

