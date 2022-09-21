Experience the Wonder Wagon
MILWAUKEE - Brian Kramp explores Betty Brinn Children's Museum's mobile experience, the Wonder Wagon.
The mobile museum brings hands-on activities and projects to the community and is also available to rent!
Check out the Wonder Wagon at these upcoming events:
Milwaukee Diaper Mission 2nd Birthday
September 24, 9-12 p.m. @ Estabrook Park
Bayshore Family Flicks: How to Train Your Dragon
September 28, 5-7 p.m. @ The Yard at Bayshore
Urban Ecology Center: Autumn Celebration
October 15,10 a.m.-2 p.m. @ Urban Ecology Center Washington Park