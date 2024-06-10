'Eruption'; Gino at the Movies

Expand / Collapse search

Published  June 10, 2024 12:47pm CDT
MILWAUKEE - When ‘Jurassic Park’ creator Michael Crichton died in 2008, he left behind an unfinished manuscript he'd been working on for more than two decades. The story was about the imminent eruption of the world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa. His wife, Sherri, spent years searching for the right person to complete it. Gino Salomone speaks with Sherri Crichton and best-selling author James Patterson about collaborating to complete Michael Crichton's unfinished novel 'Eruption.'

