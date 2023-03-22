Educational Easter basket finds
MILWAUKEE - With the start of spring, parents everywhere are getting ready for bunnies, hatching and egg hunting. Speech-language pathologist and toy expert, Erika Cardamone with PlayOnWords.com is here to show off educational Easter basket finds that will keep kids learning and playing - so maybe they won’t devour that chocolate bunny all at once.
Featured Products:
Funny Bunny by Ravensburger
Wixels by Crayola
Bunny Stacker by Hape
Switch & Go® Hatch & Roaaar Eggs by VTech
Eye Spy Card Game by Hapinest