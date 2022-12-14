Meghan Sedivy with Fresh Thyme Market shares 3 simple, edible gifts that are perfect for friends, family members or teachers!



Charcuterie Board Box

Ingredients:

1 pkg cured sausage

1 pkg cheddar cheese

1 pkg Fresh Thyme Market smoked gouda

1 mini bottle of champagne

1 bar of Fresh Thyme Market dark chocolate

1 pkg rosemary crackers

1 jar of Fresh Thyme Market honey fig jam

1 container of stuffed olives



Prepping your charcuterie board box:

Line a large square box with tissue paper or paper shreds

Place champagne, crackers, cheese, sausage, jam, chocolate and olives into the box

Wrap with clear wrapping paper and finish with a bow and tag



Candied Oranges

Ingredients:

2-3 Oranges

2 cups granulated sugar

1 ½ cups water

1 cup Bittersweet dark chocolate chips

Sea salt (for garnish)



Instructions:

1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Next, slice the Cara Cara Oranges into 1/4″ slices removing any seeds.

2. In a wide, large skillet combine granulated sugar and water. Bring the skillet to a boil and continue to whisk until the sugar has dissolved.

3. Add the orange slices to the skillet and lay in an even layer. Bring the skillet to a simmer. Let the orange slices simmer for about 1 hour uncovered or until they become transparent.

4. Once the orange slices have become transparent, place the slices on the baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Let the orange slices dry for at least 24 hours uncovered. They will still feel a bit sticky, but that’s okay.

5. Next, place the chocolate chips in a microwave safe bowl and melt on high for 10 to 15 second intervals. Once melted, dip half an orange slice into the chocolate and place back on the parchment paper to set. Sprinkle with sea salt if desired. Repeat the process until all orange slices have been dipped. Wait for about 15 minutes until the chocolate hardens to serve and enjoy!



Cookies in a Jar

Ingredients:

1 ¾ cups Fresh Thyme unbleached all-purpose white flour

1 tsp. Fresh Thyme baking powder

1 tsp. Fresh Thyme baking soda

½ tsp. Fresh Thyme fine sea salt

½ cup Fresh Thyme organic light brown sugar

¼ cup granulated sugar

½ cup pecans, walnuts, or pistachios

1 cup chocolate, white chocolate, or butterscotch chips, or a mix

1 cup softened Fresh Thyme unsalted butter

1 lightly beaten Fresh Thyme large egg

1 tsp. Fresh Thyme organic vanilla extract



Prepping your cookies in a jar:

1. In a small bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

2. In a 1 qt. glass jar, layer in the following order: flour mixture, brown sugar, cane sugar, and 1½ cups desired stir-ins such as nuts or chips. Cover and attach baking instructions to jar.



Cookies in a jar baking instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, stir together butter, egg, and vanilla extract.

2. Add contents of jar and stir until well mixed.

3. Roll dough into 1¼‑inch balls and place 2 inches apart on baking sheet.

4. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until edges are lightly browned.

5. Transfer to wire rack to cool.



